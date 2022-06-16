Letters to the Editor for June 17, 2022: Snyder's own money

Snyder's own money

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent front-page RTD article — "Bidding war no longer an issue for Washington Commanders Stadium" — the piece does not mention who owns FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Last time I checked, it’s team owner Dan Snyder, who acquired the formerly named Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, when he purchased the football club in 1999 from the late Cooke’s estate.

FedEx Field’s decrepitude and inadequacies are no one’s fault other than Snyder’s. Maybe he should spend some of his own money to refurbish and upgrade the space instead of looking for a handout of public funding to build a new stadium.

If the Virginia General Assembly is eager to spend taxpayer dollars, I suggest it throw billions in the direction of Richmond or Hampton Roads. New multipurpose arenas could be constructed in these areas instead of some pie-in-the-sky football palace for a billionaire.

John Kurec.