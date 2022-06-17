Letters to the Editor for June 18, 2022: Real leadership

Real leadership

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I totally agree with Michael Paul Williams’ June 15 column expressing his disappointment in the foolishness of the “Richmond Real” brand rolled out by Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration.

“Richmond Real” also was covered in a glowing June 9 Times-Dispatch news article. According to its proponents, the campaign is intended to distinguish the city of Richmond from the RVA logo, which represents the greater Richmond region.

As Williams points out, Richmond has many needs such as housing and education that could have used the $450,000 spent on the "Richmond Real" project. The same June 9 RTD front page had an article about a real embarrassment.

A recent Richmond Public Schools audit revealed 20,672 Chromebook laptops worth $5.8 million currently are not assigned to students. Another 1,750 inactive RPS students have at least one Chromebook assigned to them, and the school division will move to get them back.

I don’t live in the city, but its residents deserve real leadership.

John Seelke.