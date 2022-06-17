Letters to the Editor for June 18, 2022: Thoughts on tolerance

Thoughts on tolerance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent column, Michael Paul Williams argued Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio should lose his job for stating his opinion on the January 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol; and for daring to ask why the media and our government have not given the same probing scrutiny to the nationwide destruction that took place during the summer of 2020.

Williams has argued the widespread violence during that summer simply was a byproduct of a justifiable cause. Del Rio holds a different opinion.

Williams, who demands tolerance of all sorts of alternative beliefs and lifestyles, seemingly cannot tolerate Del Rio. Similarly, as Williams has criticized objections to sexually and racially provocative books in schools, he condoned the censure of some Dr. Seuss books.

The words of poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge certainly come to mind: "I have seen great intolerance shown in support of tolerance."

Robert Clock.