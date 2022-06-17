Letters to the Editor for June 18, 2022: What about our kids?

What about our kids?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An armed man recently arrived at the Maryland home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, voicing his intent to kill the justice. He was caught on-site and faces charges. Congress also recently sent a bill to President Joe Biden, extending armed security protection to immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.

People have shown up at our schools with weapons, inflicting mass casualties. What about the passage of a bill to protect kids?

Armed protection of our schools must take place immediately. If you disagree, then perhaps ask Biden to not sign the Supreme Court family protection bill.

Robert Crigler.