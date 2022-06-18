Letters to the Editor for June 19, 2022: Leave the law-abiding alone

Leave the law-abiding alone

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems some letter writers do not understand the Second Amendment. I read comments like our founders could not have anticipated more sophisticated weapons than we had in 1791 (really); or a well-regulated militia has no place in today's society; or that, somehow, "regulated" means controlled by the government. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Our founders, newly freed from a tyrannical government, had no interest in giving up this power. The U.S. Constitution, one of the greatest documents in the history of the world, has survived 200-plus years because it was so forward-thinking.

The Second Amendment wasn't written for hunters. We have examples all across the world of citizens defending themselves from infringement of basic rights and, many times, with help from the United States.

And if you think it can't happen in our country, then you are not paying attention. Let's punish the criminals but leave the law-abiding citizens alone.

Dave Jarvis.