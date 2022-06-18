Letters to the Editor for June 19, 2022: No fame or notoriety

No fame or notoriety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In debates about gun safety, there is an elephant in the room driving mass shootings that is not being talked about enough: taking unknown people who might have mental illnesses and making them famous.

The news media is a large force behind increases in these shootings. Guns were here for hundreds of years, without mass shooting plagues — until the media started giving rise to such events.

Gun control legislation, background checks or red flag laws: Do you think someone planning on shooting people cares about them? People are able to buy a gun illegally, steal one, borrow one or find ways around laws to get the national attention that is so craved.

Instead, pass laws forbidding the news media from giving out any shooter's name, picture or likeness. Give information about the age, gender, behavior or writings — just nothing identifying shooters.

Do not give them the motivation or the national recognition they might want. Make them nonpeople, without fame or notoriety.

Suck the purpose out of their goals and desires. This is a mental health issue that gun control laws cannot solve.

Allen Moore.