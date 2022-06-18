Letters to the Editor for June 19, 2022: We can't do nothing

We can't do nothing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I embark on my first year of student teaching in the fall, I have thought about gun violence every single day. I am afraid for myself and my students whom I have yet to even meet, and it is getting worse.

We have gone beyond doing nothing in the face of brutal gun violence, to relaxing the few and often still toothless gun laws that had been established. We know when it started getting worse.

The 1994 federal ban on semiautomatic weapons was not reauthorized in 2004 and gun violence has skyrocketed since. We also know a lot about the shooters who committed these kinds of crimes.

They overwhelmingly are young men who legally purchase their guns. This means no current system flagged them as dangerous individuals, despite later discoveries of domestic abuse charges, prior violent offenses, or other past reports of expressions of violence.

We know semi-automatic guns are the main culprit of these mass shootings because of their high ammo capacity and the devastating end result. In the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement was too afraid to attempt to counter the shooter.

We now are at a point where there are more mass shootings than days in a year. It simply is ridiculous to think we would do nothing, or even relax gun laws in response to mass death everywhere in our country. We need to take action on gun violence.

No, the average person, much less an 18-year-old, doesn’t know how to navigate the underground weapons trade. No, you can’t kill just as many people with a knife as with a semiautomatic weapon. There is a reason why people keep choosing the latter.

Children in Uvalde were decapitated by a semiautomatic weapon. I am not going to resign to doing nothing.

Dylan Mabe.