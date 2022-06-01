Letters to the Editor for June 2, 2022: A rational conversation

A rational conversation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I believe the climate is changing and I support the transition to reliable, efficient alternate energy sources as they become available. But we are not there yet, despite the insistence of letter writers responding to Rep. Rob Wittman’s recent guest column on energy independence.

Climate change is a problem to be dealt with, like COVID-19 and poverty. But it is not an existential threat. The much-touted yet arbitrary deadline of 2030 does not mean Earth will blow up in total conflagration at the start of that year.

Climate systems are incredibly complex and, in many cases, poorly understood. Models used to predict changes in global temperature 80 years from now are notoriously unreliable. They cannot even retrospectively “predict” historical, known changes.

News reports also overlook the level of uncertainty for predictions in the IPCC report. They cherry-pick the most sensational numbers — ones with language like "could be as high as".

The green lobby, for mercenary reasons, also promotes extreme scenarios. Meanwhile, the most expected one is a rise of a few degrees by 2100 — a situation humans, with all their ingenuity, can adapt to.

People need to take a deep breath and ask a lot more questions about how we are allocating trillions of dollars on this issue. Are windmills and solar farms cost-effective? Can we build enough of them to stop Mother Nature? Should we put all our eggs in these baskets or focus more resources on adaptation?

Given these uncertainties — including the idea that some (or all) climate change is beyond human control — shouldn’t we have a rational conversation about promoting adaptation as vigorously as the costly quest of eliminating fossil fuels by some unrealistic deadline?

Robin Traywick Williams.