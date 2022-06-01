Letters to the Editor for June 2, 2022: Choose our children

Choose our children

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The young man who walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — and slaughtered 19 children and their two teachers — carried a more deadly rifle than the one I carried in Vietnam in 1968. Selling highly lethal rifles before age 21 is asking for this kind of violence to repeat itself.

Research shows young men’s brains are not fully developed until 21. I want to see legislation introduced on state and federal levels, denying young people the right to buy weapons that are more lethal than what I carried.

I want the votes of our representatives printed in our newspapers so voters can see whether they love their guns more than they love their children. I think that, in any fair tally, most people would choose their children. What about you?

Al Simmons.