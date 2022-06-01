Letters to the Editor for June 2, 2022: Fighting climate change

Fighting climate change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for running a recent Los Angeles Times column on California's looming water crisis. This situation is grave, and has grown to include Arizona and New Mexico, with a string of early season wildfires.

The author does well to reference the long history of water mismanagement and abuse in the Southwest, a policy overdue for a change. But he left out climate change, a woeful omission.

This extreme situation is not just part of a natural cycle. It is a real-world consequence of a century of uncontrolled carbon emissions. We must do more than mourn the new world we have created. We must pass commonsense legislation to reduce emissions and pressure other nations to do the same.

Carbon pricing reduces fossil fuel use and cashback programs protect low-income families from energy costs. Carbon border adjustments, as proposed by some GOP senators, would push China, India and others to participate in solutions rather than take a “free ride” on U.S. efforts for their own profits.

Drought and wildfire are consequences of climate change, not magical events. Like other real-world problems, they are susceptible to real-world solutions.

And we must care about others. Richmond gets more rain than California, and is safer from sea level rise than Norfolk. But our area still can help fight back against climate change.

Chris Wiegard.