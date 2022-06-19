Letters to the Editor for June 20, 2022: Clean the bay every day

Clean the bay every day

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Clean the Bay Day, I conducted my own one-person cleanup of one small park for one hour: South Lakes Drive Park in Reston, where the Snakeden Branch stream begins carrying its trash-laden waters to the Difficult Run tributary, then to the Potomac River and finally to the magnificent Chesapeake Bay. I collected two garbage bags of bottles, cans, plastic bags and other assorted trash. I was able to recycle about half of what earlier that day was litter likely bound for the bay.

I felt good about doing this necessary work. I felt worse, however, knowing that I, and thousands more people, wouldn’t need to do this if our fellow Virginians, local and state lawmakers, local businesses and national corporations would do what they should to keep the current tidal wave of solid waste from threatening our bay.

We should shop with reusable bags, recycle everything we can and simply not litter. We should demand our local leaders adopt plastic bag fees, urge legislators to create a beverage container deposit program and advocate for the reduction of single-use plastics.

Our legislators should lead by educating themselves and citizens about the benefits of such actions for our bay. They can make these needed fixes become reality, securing the environmental and economic benefits of a healthy bay.

Local businesses should reduce their dependence on single-use plastics. Major corporations and trade associations should stop blocking proven solutions like deposits on beverage containers and bag fees, and instead join the fight to save the bay.

If we can educate and activate our fellow people on Earth, or even just those in Virginia, to take small personal steps and big collective steps, maybe we all can celebrate a future Clean the Bay Day where there is no litter to be found. Now that would feel good.

Bill Hafker.