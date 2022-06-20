Letters to the Editor for June 21, 2022: Another Lee Circle idea

Another Lee Circle idea

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent letter proposing a bandbox at the Lee Circle, I’d like to make another request. We have a wonderful children’s park at Lombardy Street, and the intersection of Hanover and Park avenues.

Would neighbors tolerate a dog park where the Lee Circle is? At least it would not involve parking cars, just friendly walkers with their dogs out for a stroll.

I’ve encountered lots of folks who would love it. The area could be limited to dogs under a certain weight. Would you consider it?

Linda Foster.