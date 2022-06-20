Letters to the Editor for June 21, 2022: The value of a degree

The value of a degree

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent RTD news article, “Some college degrees in Virginia never pay off. Others provide an immediate return,” reported median annual earnings for Virginia Commonwealth University philosophy majors (4-6 years post-graduation) are $17,475. While the value of a philosophy major cannot solely be measured economically, that’s an alarmingly low estimate and I don’t believe it.

The earnings figure is based on a recent study from The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity. It estimates the return on investment of majors, using data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.

There appear to be at least two significant flaws with the study. First, the relevant scorecard data on VCU philosophy majors is limited to 16 individuals, a fraction of the 42 philosophy majors who actually graduated from the school during the relevant time frame (2015-17).

Second, for VCU philosophy majors, the scorecard reports median earnings for only one year after graduation, which isn’t a good indicator of potential earnings. Moreover, for other programs such as the University of Virginia's philosophy department, the scorecard reports — and the study uses — median earnings for two years after graduation. This is an apples-to-oranges comparison.

Finally, the median earnings reported in the RTD are inconsistent with our own analysis of the aforementioned graduates. Using LinkedIn and Facebook, we found the following:

Twenty-seven students are employed in jobs spanning the fields of law, business, scientific research, policy analysis, the military, health care, education and technology, including machine learning and software engineering.

Eighteen students earned, or currently are earning, advanced degrees. There’s no question that the median earnings for this group are above $17,475 per year.

We’re very proud of our alumni and our current students. Don’t be afraid to send budding thinkers our way.

Donald Smith.

Associate professor and chair,

VCU Department of Philosophy.