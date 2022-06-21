Letters to the Editor for June 22, 2022: End the suffering

End the suffering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was delighted to read about Richmond City Council’s recent decision to approve a $25,000 grant contract with the nonprofit Urban Baby Beginnings, supporting families in need with gift cards toward buying baby formula.

As a parent, myself, it has been heartbreaking to see empty supermarket shelves and realize the most vital, life-giving nutrition that parents depend on suddenly has been so hard to find. I’m grateful that our local government is stepping up to support families in need.

Throughout this crisis, I also have been following the suffering of parents in Yemen. There, the United Nations estimates 2.3 million children are facing acute malnutrition, caused by a devastating war and blockade led by Saudi Arabia and its coalition.

The United States is complicit in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, which has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Our military supplies the maintenance and intelligence-sharing for Saudi warplanes inflicting catastrophic suffering on the people of Yemen.

Just like Richmond City Council and local nonprofits have come together to solve a crisis here at home, we, too, can come together to end suffering for millions of children abroad.

I urge my member of Congress, Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, and all members of Virginia's congressional delegation to cosponsor House Joint Resolution 87. This war powers resolution would end U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war on Yemen and restore Congress’ constitutional authority to declare when we go to war.

As of this writing, Reps. Don Beyer, D-8th, and Gerry Connolly, D-11th, already have signed on. May our federal government take a cue from our local government, and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Tim Heishman.