Letters to the Editor for June 22, 2022: Follow suit

Follow suit

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The city of Richmond is about to reap a windfall. As a result of sudden and unprecedented increases in the value of used automobiles, the city’s 2022 personal property tax receipts will balloon.

In 2021, my car was valued at $18,425. My final personal property tax bill was $302.

For 2022, my car was valued at $23,275, an increase of $4,850 or 26%. My final bill was $529 — up $227 from the previous year.

My story hardly is unique. While fairness can be a slippery slope, I challenge anyone to call this situation fair.

Several Virginia localities either have approved or proposed taxing less than 100% of the 2022 assessed values. It’s time for Richmond to follow suit.

Jon Craig.