Letters to the Editor for June 23, 2022: An astonishing mindset

An astonishing mindset

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While reading the recent letter to the editor, "Get back to governing," I was astonished by its mindset.

Dropping the investigation against former President Donald Trump is the last thing we need to do. Until people get the message that our democracy almost was destroyed, the possibility of him continuing his deception moves forward.

Until Trump is prosecuted and prevented from running for public office ever again, the threat continues. He’s been a man of deception for most of his entire adult life. Allowing low-caliber politicians to run our country will only destroy the Great American Experiment.

Michael B. Key.