Letters to the Editor for June 23, 2022: More pressing problems

More pressing problems

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor spoke for many people when it advised lawmakers to drop the Jan. 6 investigation against former President Donald Trump and “get back to the important task of governing this country.”

While partisan leaders and the mainstream media remain obsessed with an event that happened roughly 18 months ago, the country has moved on and is more seriously threatened by record levels of illegal immigration (200,000-plus people per month), the highest inflation in 40 years (8.5%) and unprecedented crime rates in many major cities.

The political bias and strong partisanship of this congressional committee is reflected by the fact that only two of its nine members are Republicans. In addition, a recent opinion poll by Navigator Research found roughly 40% of registered voters surveyed believe the House committee is too focused on the past, further undermining its credibility and purpose.

Respected conservative commentators such as the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel also have been openly critical of the committee, pointing out that it has no minority counsel to push back against questioning. This makes for a more one-sided process.

USA Today columnist Ingrid Jacques was just as critical, recently summing up the committee’s work: “Republicans will feel like they are the subject of a witch hunt that never had a hope of being impartial."

It is long overdue for our political leaders and the media to turn their attention to more pressing problems of crime, illegal immigration and inflation, instead of this never-ending obsession with the events of Jan. 6.

David Edmunds.