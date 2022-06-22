Letters to the Editor for June 23, 2022: No one is above the law

No one is above the law

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After the then-Republican-controlled U.S. Senate refused to convict then-President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she hoped he "learned his lesson."

Trump never learns his lesson because he never is held accountable for his transgressions. Each time he gets by with something, he is emboldened to further push the envelope.

Congress, the Justice Department and the courts must not keep deferring to Trump's status as an ex-president. Most of all, the public must renounce him and his sycophants in no uncertain terms.

If no one is above the law, why give Trump carte blanche to continue to lie, foment insurrection and hold his party hostage? The American electorate can refuse to enable such malfeasance at the ballot box.

Perhaps then the three branches of government will be emboldened to teach him a lesson.

Edward Adams.