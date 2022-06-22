Letters to the Editor for June 23, 2022: Way beyond disagreement

Way beyond disagreement

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Remember when, as a presidential candidate, Donald Trump said he could shoot somebody in broad daylight on New York City's Fifth Avenue and not lose voters? I thought even the best con man of all time couldn't do that.

But isn't that exactly what is happening right now? People died on Jan. 6, 2021.

Why? Because of one person's enormous ego, a total disregard for our country and a complete disregard for anybody other than himself. I believe that is the definition of a psychopath.

It used to be that when you lost an election, you licked your wounds and started working toward the next one. That's our system.

If we are to lose that system, we are in real trouble. It is perfectly OK to disagree with each other. But this is way beyond that.

Bobby Silver.