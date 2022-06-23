Letters to the Editor for June 24, 2022: Protected natural spaces

Protected natural spaces

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Times-Dispatch story indicated Mayo Island was up for sale for potential commercial or residential development. A high-rise condo on the island would have the most awesome vistas of the James River in all of Richmond.

But such a project would be dangerous. Flooding from Hurricane Camille, and especially Hurricane Agnes, put Mayo Island and its bridges under several feet of raging river water.

Since those events, the flood wall construction now would cause a narrow pinch point in that area of the river. Under similar weather conditions, it could push water levels even higher, resulting in extensive property damage and risking lives.

Mayo Island is the crown jewel of the James, where the river transitions from the Fall Line to the Tidewater region. For its historical and environmental significance, Mayo Island should be protected from development like its sister islands, Belle Isle and Brown’s Island; and be part of the James River Park System for the enjoyment of all.

The intense high-rise development on both banks of the river in that area cries for more protected natural spaces. Richmond must not lose this treasure.

Joseph R. Toler.