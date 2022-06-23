Letters to the Editor for June 24, 2022: Rethink this appointment

Rethink this appointment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently appointed a new member to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, Casey Flores, who has a track record of profanity-laced tweets. This shows either a lack of adequate vetting or a willingness to overlook this behavior.

In a recent Times-Dispatch article, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James appeared to excuse away these misogynist, racist and frankly filthy tweets as indicative of “young people today.”

I can’t imagine the LGBTQ+ community — which, for so long, has been the target of such demeaning and hateful speech — isn’t distraught that someone who has to suppress his natural need for “a good laugh” is deemed fit to represent their interests on this board.

The governor needs to rethink this appointment.

Anne-Marie McCartan.