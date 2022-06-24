Letters to the Editor for June 25, 2022: A new layer of threats

A new layer of threats

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Natural gas is a fuel source with a rapidly approaching expiration date. Fracking ravages communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia where it’s extracted.

When piped through communities or homes, natural gas is dangerous and, generally, it’s a climate disaster. The methane released from it has an impact that is 80 or 90 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, when measured over a 20-year time span.

Recognizing the environmental catastrophe of fossil fuels like natural gas, the Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020 promises to cease gas-fueled electricity production by 2050. Nevertheless, the gas industry keeps promoting big, disruptive and risky infrastructure projects.

The most egregious one currently on the docket is the craftily named “Virginia Reliability Project.” This 48-mile stretch of pipeline would cut through southeastern Virginia, impacting the Nansemond River, the Western Branch Reservoir, the Great Dismal Swamp and the Chesapeake Bay.

The project proposes replacing 12-inch pipelines with 24-inch ones and constructing a new compressor station, increasing its output by 100,000 dekatherms daily. The developer, TC Energy (of Keystone XL Pipeline fame), argues growing industrial and consumer needs are driving the project.

Virginia Natural Gas, the distributor and utility contracting with TC Energy, claims to be interested in offering additional gas service to military installations, as well as shipbuilding and industrial employers in the area. But the price tag for this massive infrastructure project could result in increased gas costs for Virginia ratepayers.

Hampton Roads residents, who already experience regular flooding, will face a new layer of environmental and health threats from this project. Does a multimillion-dollar investment in new gas infrastructure make sense, when everyone knows we need to stop using this fuel? We need to be phasing out our use of gas, not expanding it.

Beth Kreydatus.