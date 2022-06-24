Letters to the Editor for June 25, 2022: Wartime recycling

Wartime recycling

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hooray for the recent “Recycling is magic” guest column that ran in The Times-Dispatch. Once upon a time, there was big-time recycling. Our survival depended on it.

Those of us who were in grade school during World War II helped to collect newspapers, piled high in schoolyards, to be reused. All kinds of paper were scarce because of wartime needs, including newsprint, paper towels, bathroom tissue, school paper and so on.

Every bit of scrap metal that could be scrounged up went to various drives. Materials included tin cans with ends cut out that were stepped on to flatten them; pots and pans; utensils; discarded metal bed frames; old bicycles; metal barrels; gates and fencing; and even foil wrappers from sticks of chewing gum — anything that could be converted into something needed for the war effort.

Of course, handy rolls of aluminum foil and plastic bags did not exist yet, so things instead were wrapped in wax paper. Also, old tires — anything made of rubber was reused.

We kept cans near the kitchen to collect poured-off grease, which was turned in for wartime use. My grandmother accumulated a ball of collected and wound-up string, to be donated for fiber reuse.

Lots of carpools and walking saved rationed gasoline, which meant fewer emission from vehicles. On the other hand, all-out wartime industrial production caused lots of air pollution in some places.

An older relative was asked why all of that stopped after the war. Couldn’t stuff still be used so that more people could have things?

The answer was using resources instead was better for the economy. So that has been the case for years. Once again, it’s time to collect and reuse lots of things — especially if it can be for practical and peaceful preservation purposes.

Martha Rogers.