Letters to the Editor for June 26, 2022: An odd Jan. 6 notion

An odd Jan. 6 notion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor (“More pressing problems”) addressed the Jan. 6 committee hearings. It claimed "the country has moved on” from that day’s events — without the benefit of seeing how some other letter writers clearly have not “moved on.”

The letter voiced complaints about the committee’s work, citing examples of national commentary with similar thoughts. But it failed to address the actual mountains of evidence produced by the Jan. 6 hearings. It also did not rebut any facts that might demonstrate illegal and treasonous behavior, and merely caviled about the process.

The letter's message could be summed up as, "We don't like learning what crimes were committed, nor by whom — it's in the past!" That's an odd notion since criminal investigations tend to examine past events. When should the hearings be held — before the crime?

Bo Wilson.