Letters to the Editor for June 26, 2022: Gas tax uncertainty

Gas tax uncertainty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Joe Biden is proposing a three-month federal gas tax holiday to ease the soaring prices at the pump. The average number of miles logged by a U.S. driver is 13,500 per year, while the federal gas tax is 18.4 cents per gallon.

Now, let’s do the math: At a rate of 13,500 miles traveled annually, a driver would log 3,375 miles in three months. If the car’s fuel efficiency is 25 miles per gallon, the driver will use 135 gallons of gas during the three-month holiday. The suspension of the 18.4-cent-per gallon tax then yields a three-month savings of $24.84 total, or $8.28 per month.

As the old saying goes, "Don't spend it all in one place." I'm not sure how much of an impact this will have on households.

Jim Scherer.