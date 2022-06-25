Letters to the Editor for June 26, 2022: Patriotic participation

Patriotic participation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent letter to the editor about the Jan. 6 committee hearings (“More pressing problems”) neglected to mention something. There are only two brave Republicans on that committee (Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois) because GOP party leaders refused to allow other members to participate.
How sad that they were unwilling to investigate the near-collapse of our government. How patriotic of those who agreed on the investigation’s importance.
Mary Lynn Garrison.
North Chesterfield.