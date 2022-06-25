Letters to the Editor for June 26, 2022: Repurposing statues

Repurposing statues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent edition of The Times-Dispatch showed Monument Avenue, without Confederate statues. Even though some of my ancestors, including one at Andersonville, fought and died in the Union Army, the statues did not bother me.

As I travel to various courthouses in Virginia, I see where statues of Confederate soldiers have been, or are being removed so they can be repurposed or re-imagined. I have an idea: Leave the statues up where they are.

Cut off one leg at the knee, roll up the pant leg, pin it at the stub and give the soldier a crutch for our loss in Vietnam. Cut off the other leg at the knee and attach a mechanical leg for our loss in Iraq. Cut off one arm at the shoulder and replace it with a mechanical arm for our loss in Afghanistan.

In that arm’s mechanical hand, place a pill bottle symbolizing the pain in the soldier’s body and mind, caused by the horrors of war. On the plaque at the bottom of the statue, make note of politicians who get us into endless wars, without any plan for final victories.

Michael Boggs.