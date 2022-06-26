Letters to the Editor for June 27, 2022: Lack of accountability

Lack of accountability

In the continuing saga of the lack of accountability and planning by Richmond Public Schools, we now have the Chromebook episode. Is it possible to make any sense of the ever-changing numbers provided?

Did RPS have 44,781 or 36,783 Chromebooks on hand? And on what date? I suspect no one in the school division knows.

If RPS already had roughly 8,000 Chromebooks in its prepandemic inventory, why would it purchase an additional 36,000-plus devices for approximately 22,000 students? Even with a generous 20% loss/damage rate, and accounting for an additional 5,600 or so computers for school and classroom use, a lower total inventory would have been sufficient.

Wouldn’t you love to be the vendor? RPS has a few ways to quantify the actual number of Chromebooks purchased, which apparently cannot be reconciled.

First, a senior auditor had stated Tempest (the inventory system) is “the source of truth." Now, AS400 (the financial record system) is believed to provide the most accurate information. Which is it? Perhaps neither one.

Moving on with the accountability issue, RPS policy states students damaging a laptop would be billed $285.51 but the rule has not been enforced. Why an organization would formulate a policy that is not carried out is puzzling.

This seems consistent with the lack of accountability, from the top down. If RPS can’t order the correct number of Chromebooks and properly track inventory that is worth millions of dollars, how can the school division hold students responsible for damages to a single computer?

Richmond students deserve the best schools and chances for success, and the funding to provide this educational opportunity. However, if the inability to manage something as simple as providing Chromebooks is an example of how the school division operates overall, students will continue to suffer.

