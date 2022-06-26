Letters to the Editor for June 27, 2022: Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Today’s homebuyers have been spoiled by low interest rates. We bought our first home in 1973 in Richmond’s Ginter Park neighborhood, with a mortgage loan at 8.25%.

At the time, rates were going up. Two weeks later, our rate would have been a half-point higher.

In 1989, we bought our second and current home in Henrico County, with a mortgage rate of 9.5%. We subsequently refinanced to lower rates and eventually paid it off.

How high have rates been? According to data from mortgage buyer Freddie Mac (dating back to 1974), they peaked in 1981 at 16.63%

So, yes, we are living in a time of rising interest rates after a period of exceedingly low levels. The economy isn't stagnant. Mortgage rates have been better. They also have been much, much worse.

Tom Morris.