Letters to the Editor for June 29, 2022: Insufficient relief

Insufficient relief

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you for running an Associated Press explainer on how President Joe Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday would work. I didn’t like the idea when Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed it, and I also don’t like it now.

I am concerned Biden’s gas tax holiday proposal will offer insufficient relief and might even let companies slide with price gouging. The proposal refuses to address the main challenge generations will face in the years ahead: climate change.

The gas tax holiday would come at a time when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports time is running out. We must take action on the issue, or it will become more of a reality.

Fossil fuels and their costs will only last temporarily, but such shouldn't be for the Earth and its many creatures. As former U.S. Rep. John Lewis once said, "If not us, then who? If not now, then when?"

As a young person, I am learning about all of the record-breaking heat throughout the northern half of our planet this summer, and it is only June. Biden must place his focus on climate action through more affordable clean energy. A gas tax suspension might be a "holiday" for us but a dystopia for the generations to come.

Nathan Poovathukaran.