Letters to the Editor for June 29, 2022: Make a difference

Make a difference

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The number of people killed in crashes on Virginia roadways reached a 14-year high in 2021 — 968 lives were lost.

In 2022, the commonwealth is faring no better. Fatalities are up. Families are devastated. Lives are shattered. Emergency responders are haunted by the horrors they’ve seen.

But there’s a glimmer of hope because we have the power to make a difference — to change this today, tomorrow and every day behind the wheel. We have the power to stop these senseless deaths and save meaningful lives.

Your life is meaningful. But I often wonder if people strongly hold that sentiment when I see the behaviors they undertake while driving.

Marketing campaigns ask drivers to stop and think if sending a silly text message is worth it. They ask because, for some people, sending these texts will cost them their lives.

Can you imagine dying or killing someone else because you sent a friend an emoji? It’s unfathomable, although it’s a reality of our modern world.

But we can choose to put our cellphones down and make the right choices. We can choose to plan ahead for sober rides home when going out on the town.

We can choose to travel at a safe speed and following distance because we can’t predict behaviors of other motorists or pedestrians. We can choose to buckle our seat belts even when just driving to the corner market because crashes can happen anywhere and we need every protection possible.

We can choose to be good role models by advocating for safe driving behaviors. We can choose to save lives we’ll never know we saved because we made conscious decisions to drive safely and didn’t cause a crash.

Together, we have the power to make a difference today.

John Saunders.

Director, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ Highway Safety Office.