Letters to the Editor for June 3, 2022: End the tax nightmare

End the tax nightmare

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the fall of 2021, it terminated the Employee Retention Tax Credit early.

The ERTC was a critical COVID-19 tax relief program that helped small businesses (including mine) stay afloat and keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic. At a time when the omicron variant, low consumer confidence, supply chain delays and the nation’s ongoing labor shortage placed great strains on small businesses, Congress dealt us a serious financial blow.

Small businesses are the backbone of the nation’s economy, and they are built on a foundation of bold visions and strategic ideas. Yet, as a small-business owner whose Richmond-area restaurants (Tarrant’s Café, Tarrant’s West, Bar Solita and Max’s on Broad) benefited from the ERTC, I could not have foreseen being slapped with $10,000 in penalties and another $70,000 in taxes.

I didn’t envision monthslong delays by the Internal Revenue Service to process amended tax filings and credits. I never would have predicted that the tax and payroll experts whom I rely on would be perplexed and unprepared for such a major change.

As challenging as my situation is, other small restaurants are suffering worse. Many have waited six to nine months for the IRS to process credits and paperwork. Others face massive unpredicted tax liabilities and can’t afford them.

Some 90,000 U.S. restaurants have closed due to the pandemic. If Congress doesn’t act, thousands more could suffer the same fate.

Just like taxpayers can amend their tax filings, Congress can amend its mistake by passing the ERTC Reinstatement Act. Retroactively restoring the program for the fourth quarter (October-December) of 2021 would provide much-needed help to small-business restaurants in Richmond and beyond. They are being served an unimaginable tax nightmare — through no fault of their own.

Elizabeth Kincaid.

CEO of RVA Hospitality,