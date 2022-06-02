Letters to the Editor for June 3, 2022: National gun laws

National gun laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems that almost daily, we are hearing reports of mass shootings. The United States is the laughingstock of other Western nations.

These countries have similar mental health and crime problems that we have in America. But they don’t allow ready access to military-grade weapons — weapons that are designed for nothing more than rapid, maximum killing and maiming.

More guns, more guards and arming our teachers are not going to help. In Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., police and security personnel at the school and grocery store, respectively, were outgunned by 18-year-olds.

Our politicians need to work for us, not the gun lobbies. We need national laws.

If you want to drive a car, you need to acquire a license and insurance. If you want to buy an assault rifle, fine: Pay an annual license fee, provide proof of your liability insurance, be at least 21 years old and pass a real background check.

If you want to buy ammunition for your assault rifle, fine: Show your gun ownership license. The government also needs to record the purchase in a federal database. Once a person has acquired more than 100 bullets during a rolling, 365-day period, that should trigger a review.

If our elected officials don't have the will to ban assault rifles, these steps would be a good start.

D.L. Unger.