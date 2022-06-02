Letters to the Editor for June 3, 2022: Reasons for RCV

Reasons for RCV

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor expressed bafflement about ranked-choice voting (RCV). The writer's suggested cure was to just "pay the small amount of money" to have a runoff election.

One of the strongest reasons for RCV is avoiding a runoff, and it’s not just because of cost. Runoffs typically have substantially smaller turnouts than the initial elections, which often leads to the winner being supported by a true minority of the electorate.

RCV's true strength is voters can feel free to choose candidates they see as most closely reflecting their own views, without thinking they are wasting their votes. They then can rank candidates whom they believe are most electable as their second choice — knowing their vote will matter even if their true best candidate doesn’t make it.

RCV also would serve as a wake-up call to a winner — especially if that candidate finds the 15% of the voters who eventually decided the election initially ranked the two final contenders fifth and sixth.

Steve Cheney.