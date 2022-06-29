Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: Damning and overwhelming

Damning and overwhelming

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Some recent letters have claimed the Jan. 6 committee is a biased, partisan effort. In 2021, Republicans had an opportunity to fully participate in the committee.

They refused because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of the five members proposed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Was that so the party later could claim the committee was partisan?

The committee remains bipartisan, with Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois. Nearly all the testimony has been from Republicans who were on former President Donald Trump’s staff or otherwise in his close circle; other lifetime conservatives; and Trump-appointed officials such as Department of Justice leaders.

The testimony has been damning and overwhelming, clearly showing that if not for brave public servants who honored their oath to the Constitution rather than loyalty to one person, we would have had an unprecedented overturning of a legitimate election, and an overturning of the will of the American people. Trump must be held accountable, and stopped from repeating this attack on our democracy.

James Puckett.