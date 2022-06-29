Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: Got some spine

Got some spine
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To those who view the Jan. 6 committee as biased in favor of the Democratic Party and say we should move on, I say it’s too partisan in favor of the GOP. Most of the witnesses are former advisers to President Donald Trump; former cabinet members he appointed; former judges he nominated; and current and former elected or appointed lawmakers who, at one time, supported him.
If anything, the committee is showcasing rational GOP officials who have to come to realize the “Stop the Steal” lying, shaming, bullying and general thuggery is simply illegal. It’s nice to listen to people who finally listened to the facts and got some spine.
John Schuiteman.
Ashland.