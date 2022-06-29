 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: Hand-picked members

Hand-picked members

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter stated there are only two brave Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — because party leaders refused to allow other members to participate.

In fact, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of five GOP appointees by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana). As a result, McCarthy pulled the rest of his members in protest of Pelosi’s unprecedented actions.

The bottom line is the Republican minority wasn’t allowed to appoint its chosen slate. Pelosi hand-picked two Republicans to serve on the committee.

As another modern-era example, the Senate Watergate Committee had seven members — four Democrats representing the majority and three Republicans representing the minority. Members were chosen by their respective political parties.

Brian Glass.

Glen Allen.

