Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: Jan. 6 heroism

Jan. 6 heroism

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Much has been made of former Vice President Mike Pence standing up for the rule of law and our Constitution, while refusing to join in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Pence even has been called a hero, and indeed, he did a very noble thing.

But I take issue with the hero part. Pence just was doing his duty.

A real hero now would put aside political ambitions and come out with a strong public announcement that former President Donald Trump did not win the election, and anyone who believes "The Big Lie" is doing a disservice to our democracy.

Pence would confirm what the hearings pointed out: He was pressured for weeks by Trump and his allies to join this false narrative and not approve the legitimate electors.

This is what a real hero would do. But Pence appears to be being careful not to say too much, lest he anger people any more than he did on Jan. 6, 2021.

There have been lots of witnesses, many Republicans and some victims of "The Big Lie," who have testified and deserve praise for telling the truth. But the only hero I really can think of is Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Here is a woman who most likely will end her political career as a member of Congress because she chose to stand up for the truth. She joined fellow Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and other committee members, in presenting the facts to the American people. She repeatedly has called on colleagues to step up and call out "The Big Lie," but there has been silence.

Where is the John Dean of the Trump administration? Maybe it will be former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows? I hope one will emerge soon.

Gloria Cauthorn.