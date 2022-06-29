Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: Make no mistake

Make no mistake

I’m thrilled these Jan. 6 hearings finally are being held, and especially in this format. It’s like watching a limited series on Netflix, where the end of one episode entices you to watch for the next one.

The committee is doing a terrific job piecing together all the videos, emails, and testimony from Republicans and other high-level witnesses, to show that former President Donald Trump and his allies were responsible for the United States almost losing its democracy in one day.

What's so frustrating is the ignorance of a segment of the American people who refuse to watch or believe what’s being shown because they’ve made up their mind. Videos and testimony from officials at the highest levels of government, and within Trump’s inner circle, are explaining what was going on behind the scenes as he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

We are seeing and hearing that even in this inner circle, Trump was told he legitimately lost the election. But the president refused to believe it, went on a media storm and called it all a witch hunt.

Make no mistake: This is very scary. All Americans should worry about the country’s direction and how, little by little, rights are being taken away.

The Jan. 6 hearings mostly are for the U.S. Justice Department, which is trying to decide whether to bring criminal charges against Trump and his allies. The other intended audience is the American people. The unfortunate thing is those who really need to watch these hearings and see the truth likely are not doing so.

David J. Schwartz.