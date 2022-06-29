Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: Making Americans aware

Making Americans aware

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Some recent letters suggested the Jan. 6 hearings be ended so our leaders can move on to more important tasks. Having watched every minute of the hearings, I could not disagree more.

The committee is demonstrating quite clearly how illegal, unconstitutional and morally wrong the actions of Jan. 6 were, as well as the preparation leading up to that day. There is no more important work than making Americans aware of the attempt to have our government overtaken by a coup.

There is probably little more disturbing than finding people whom you trusted have betrayed that trust. But in my mind, ignoring the truth and pretending it is not true is even more disturbing.

Steve Cheney.