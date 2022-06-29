Letters to the Editor for June 30, 2022: My duty as a citizen

My duty as a citizen

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I watched with great interest as Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently appeared on "CBS This Morning." The hosts asked Youngkin several times about the Jan. 6 hearings.

While Youngkin stated President Joe Biden was legally elected, he also seemed to downplay the hearings’ importance. More than once, the governor said Virginians were more interested in kitchen table issues. He also said the press cares more about the hearings than the American public.

As a Virginian putting three children through college and working two jobs while my husband also works full time, I certainly am concerned about my budget.

But as the daughter of an Army colonel who went to West Point and served 32 years, the wife of a Coast Guard veteran, the sister of an Army veteran, the aunt of a young woman who currently serves in the military, and someone who worked as a civilian for the Coast Guard, I take my duty as an American citizen even more seriously than my budget.

I have watched every hearing so far. Former President Donald Trump attempted to thwart the peaceful transfer of power and should go down in history dishonorably.

Youngkin's comments that Virginians care more about their wallets than Jan. 6 are insulting. If he chooses not to condemn Trump's actions, I agree with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming who said, “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Desiree Di Mauro.