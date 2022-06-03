Letters to the Editor for June 4, 2022: Adequate AWA funding

Adequate AWA funding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many years ago, I worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service — the unit charged with enforcing the Animal Welfare Act. In this role, I learned more than the average person could bear to know about animal welfare laws and procedures. It also was an education in the workings and priorities of our government.

The staff included four to five veterinarians whose responsibility was overseeing all breeders, animal labs, zoos and horse trainers covered by legislation like the AWA and the Horse Protection Act. Of course, the USDA also has state and local units that primarily are concerned with agriculture.

Then, as now, lawmakers found billions of dollars to give to other nations and frivolous ideas, instead of to the protection of animals. A microscopic portion of the federal budget supports the AWA.

Readers following stories about the beagles in Cumberland County might be surprised to know: From 2016 to 2018, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals filed more than two dozen Freedom of Information Act requests and did not receive any responses. According to an ASPCA newsletter, these included “requests for inspection and enforcement records relating to USDA-licensed commercial dog breeders." As a result, federal lawsuits are ongoing to persuade the USDA to do its job and enforce the AWA.

When the USDA and its nearly invisible AWA unit are not adequately funded, how can the agency handle items such as FOIA requests or inspecting puppy mills?

P.R. Kile.