Letters to the Editor for June 4, 2022: Ending a heinous practice

Ending a heinous practice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When the General Assembly recently addressed the issue of beagles being raised for research, I was so hopeful lawmakers would outlaw this heinous practice altogether.

Research practices now are more advanced, as outlined in a recent letter to the editor. I had no idea dogs, especially beagles, were used for research until 1970. My husband was a surgical resident at MCV, on a lab rotation as part of his training.

After a few days, he realized one of the beagles was sick and could not be used for research. This meant the animal was of no use and would sadly be euthanized. So we decided to bring the dog home.

Ironically, being sick saved the dog's life. He had distemper, which at the time was considered untreatable. But that did not discourage us. We treated him with Gentamicin and Robitussin cough syrup, and he lived to the ripe old age of 18.

Buffy was a beloved pet and my constant companion, as all dogs should be. In his memory, nothing would make my life more complete than to see a law ending the breeding of dogs for the sole purpose of research. To this day, we continue to rescue animals in need of their “furever” home.

Sandra Schaaf Hutcher.