Letters to the Editor for June 4, 2022: The role of social media

The role of social media

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We mourn the loss of lives in the horrific mass killings of innocent children and teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Certainly, better gun control legislation and accountability is needed in all localities.

More mention needs to be made of the impact social media had on the mind of the 18-year-old who committed this irreversible act of violence. It is difficult to fathom how the teen could communicate online, with a person residing in another country, his intention to harm people.

Where were family, friends, the school or other listening presences to help his mind seek intervention? We are born with a conscience that guides us in discerning right from wrong — one to be developed and nurtured through love and respect. A system of checks and balances should be in place to address erratic behavior patterns throughout our formative years and beyond.

Each of us can play some part in being present for someone who needs help and encouragement. Life is not a dress rehearsal, so we should strive to get things right in small ways. Someday, they could become big ways.

Karen Britton.