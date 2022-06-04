Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: A radical solution

A radical solution

I’m starting a movement. If we wait for politicians to step up and stop school shootings, we’ll wait forever.

I’m proposing a radical solution: Join the National Rifle Association. There are NRA members who would support a few commonsense measures such as banning assault weapons, enacting universal background checks, and banning ghost guns and extra-large ammo cartridges.

They won’t speak out because they are outnumbered. We must join them.

NRA membership only costs $45 per year. People are spending that much, all too often, on memorial flowers.

The NRA only has about 5 million members. We can flood the organization with progressive members and return it to its roots: a sportsman's club.

The National Education Association has 3 million members and the American Federation of Teachers has 1.7 million. That's 4.7 million people and they, more than anyone, have a vested interest in getting the NRA out of the pockets of politicians.

I recently joined the NRA, and together, we can remake it. We only need 5 million people, and I think there are ten times as many who would do anything to stop shootings in schools, stores, movie theaters and every other location that makes us afraid to go outside.

And when enough of us are in, to steal a phrase from Shakespeare, the NRA being ours, we’ll bend it to our awe, or break it all to pieces.

