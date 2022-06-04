Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: An expanded Memorial Day

An expanded Memorial Day

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We just celebrated Memorial Day, honoring the soldiers who have died in wars around the world while defending our democracy.

This year’s Memorial Day came immediately after the massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Nineteen children and 12 adults died in these two mass shootings. There were many wounded as well.

Notably, there were at least 14 mass shootings across the United States on Memorial Day weekend, where four or more people were shot. Over the past 12 years, nearly 1,000 have been wounded, and more than 1,300 have been shot and killed in mass shootings.

I propose we reconfigure Memorial Day into an expanded national holiday. Yes, we continue to honor the soldiers who protected our freedoms around the world in wars. But we also honor and recognize all those who were massacred in mass shootings in our country.

They are victims of domestic terrorism, and they are heroes. They, too, were defending our freedoms. Their lives were sacrificed as some gun owners don't want to be bothered with background checks, or requirements to be licensed and pass a test showing their knowledge of gun safety practices.

We all — especially members of the National Rifle Association — should buy flowers that day and find the closest victim of one the mass tragedies. Hundreds of schools have had such an event.

Enough with the thoughts and prayers. Let’s honor these victims on Memorial Day as the true defenders of democracy they were. They died for our freedoms, and we should acknowledge that from this day forward.

Ann Kramer.