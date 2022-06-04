Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: Defending ourselves

Defending ourselves

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am certain there is nothing I could say at this point that would have any effect on the way many feel about the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting — and people's right to defend themselves with firearms. Things that happen a few times right in our faces shock and emotionally affect us much more than things that take place in the background.

The United States has roughly 330 million people. Each day, people protect their lives and property, and prevent deadly altercations, using their guns. Most situations don't require a shot; just the threat. A few do require a shot.

Shortly after the school massacre in Texas, a civilian woman in West Virginia shot and killed a man who was firing a rifle at a high school graduation party. If she hadn’t had a pistol on her, he could have killed the partygoers. Because of her, he killed no one and paid with his life for his actions.

This was just one of the everyday events that we rarely hear about. If our guns are taken away, we will struggle to stop such actions, and we all will be in greater danger from criminals and people in distress.

William Ballard.