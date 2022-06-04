Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: Drastic action

Drastic action
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Since the mental state of people who attempt to purchase guns can be difficult to determine, youngsters who attempt to buy guns should be given polygraphs to better understand their thoughts. Teachers also should be trained to handle firearms. These steps would discourage attempts to even enter a classroom.
Drastic action is needed to prevent these senseless slaughters. If nothing is done, children might have to wear body armor when attending school.
Michael Giletto.
Henrico.