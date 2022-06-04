Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: Kindness to others

Kindness to others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column from the San Antonio Express-News covered Uvalde, Texas, and other recent school shootings, as well as ready access to firearms in a broken America.

Among the gunman’s possible motives were revenge, hate, and social and economic needs. Another one that stood out was impulses. This problem goes deeper than firearms.

It is tragic that parents, houses of worship and other social units appear to not be teaching and reinforcing moderation in thought, motivation, emotion and impulse. Early on, children must learn how to get along with others, point away from negatives and ask:

Did I help or damage this situation? Did I strike back in kind? Or did I search ahead for ways to make and keep a neighborly atmosphere?

Parents and leaders need to highlight and reinforce social and communication skills — not just what we say and do but also the what, where, when, why and how. Please bring back courtesy, customer service and kindness to others.

Arline Shafer.