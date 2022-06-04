Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: Saving lives

Saving lives

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I could not agree more with Michael Paul Williams' June 1 column in the RTD. In addition to the ludicrous argument that we need to arm teachers, what about the synagogues, churches and big-box stores where other mass murders have taken place? The National Rifle Association and other pro-gun advocates would have the entire country be armed, and the best-trained and/or luckiest people would survive.

Another argument from the pro-gun lobby is if we pass tighter gun control, we will go down a slippery slope and more restrictive laws will follow.

So what? If we can save just one life by making gun purchases more difficult, is that not worth doing? Buyers will just have to wait a little longer to get their guns.

Jeffrey Brownstein.